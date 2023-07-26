Attention football fans — Verizon is running a limited-time promotion that’ll hand out free (or discounted) NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions to new mobile and home internet customers, and those who upgrade. From July 27th, new customers enrolling in select Verizon home internet packages or purchasing select smartphones within the Unlimited Plus Mobile plan will be eligible for an NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, saving fans up to $449 for the season.

This deal won’t apply to all new Verizon customers — just those who sign up for specific products. For example, the deal only applies to Unlimited Plus Mobile customers who purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or a Motorola Edge Plus. Similarly for Home internet customers, you’ll need to enroll in Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus, or LTE Home Plus plans to be eligible for the deal. Verizon says that customers will also need a Google account, and must pay an additional $72.99 per month for a YouTube TV subscription to make use of the NFL Sunday Ticket promotion.

Existing Verizon mobile customers can also claim a $100 discount off NFL Sunday Ticket

The promotion is also available to folks who upgrade their existing service. Verizon Mobile customers who upgrade to Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Plus subscribers who add an additional line to their plan will also be eligible. As will Verizon Home Internet customers upgrading to the above-mentioned internet plans. If you’re already a Verizon mobile user with no cause to upgrade then you haven’t been left out either — starting August 11th, existing Verizon mobile customers will also be eligible for a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket via Verizon Plus Play.