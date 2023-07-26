Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is already spawning a sequel and a spinoff series

Director Jeff Rowe’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hasn’t even had a chance to test its mettle at the box office yet, but Paramount is already gearing up on a sequel and a streaming series destined for Paramount Plus.

Variety reports that Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are planning to produce a Mutant Mayhem follow-up film as well as an all-new streaming series that will serve as the connective tissue between the two movies. The 2D series — Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — has already been greenlit for two seasons, produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, and will be co-showrun and executive produced by Chris Yost and Alan Wan.

Actors Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon will also be reprising their roles as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, and the show will reportedly follow as each of the Turtles try flying solo for the first time in their lives.

The rush to get more of the Mutant Mayhem-era Turtles on people’s screens is very in line with Paramount CEO Brian Robbins’ recent comments about the company seeing value in trying to cater to millennials with revamped pieces of established IP. But considering how much of the excitement around the new movie is wrapped up in its unique 3D aesthetic, a 2D spinoff might not necessarily be what audiences are looking for.