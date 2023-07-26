Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is already spawning a sequel and a spinoff series

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is already spawning a sequel and a spinoff series

/

Paramount is going all in on Jeff Rowe’s spin on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore, a reporter focusing on film, TV, and pop culture. Before The Verge, he wrote about comic books, labor, race, and more at io9 and Gizmodo for almost five years.

Share this story

A group of humanoid turtles wearing masks, standing on their hind legs, and holding an assortment of ninja weapons.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Image: Paramount

Director Jeff Rowe’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hasn’t even had a chance to test its mettle at the box office yet, but Paramount is already gearing up on a sequel and a streaming series destined for Paramount Plus.

Variety reports that Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are planning to produce a Mutant Mayhem follow-up film as well as an all-new streaming series that will serve as the connective tissue between the two movies. The 2D series — Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — has already been greenlit for two seasons, produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, and will be co-showrun and executive produced by Chris Yost and Alan Wan. 

Actors Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon will also be reprising their roles as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, and the show will reportedly follow as each of the Turtles try flying solo for the first time in their lives.

The rush to get more of the Mutant Mayhem-era Turtles on people’s screens is very in line with Paramount CEO Brian Robbins’ recent comments about the company seeing value in trying to cater to millennials with revamped pieces of established IP. But considering how much of the excitement around the new movie is wrapped up in its unique 3D aesthetic, a 2D spinoff might not necessarily be what audiences are looking for.

Currently, there’s no release date for the next big-screen Turtles feature, but Mutant Mayhem is set to hit theaters on August 2nd.

More from Entertainment