The ad-free Kindle Paperwhite Kids is $55 off

If you’re looking for an e-reader you can safely take to the beach, right now, the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids is on sale for $114.99 ($55 off) with 16GB of storage at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s one of its better prices this year and just $4 shy of the standard, ad-free Kindle Paperwhite’s all-time low price.
It might seem strange to say, but the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a bargain for children and adults alike. That’s because, at its core, it’s the Kindle Paperwhite — our favorite Amazon e-reader — just with parental controls you can turn off and no ads. Like the standard model, the kid-friendly Kindle Paperwhite offers IPX8 waterproofing, so you won’t need to worry it’ll break if it gets wet as you lounge by the pool. With its exceptionally sharp 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm white frontlight, the e-reader is clear to read no matter the time of day. It also comes with months-long battery life along with a USB-C port for fast charging, so it should be able to handle long flights just fine. Read our 2021 Kindle Paperwhite review.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB)
Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the standard Paperwhite, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers.
If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 phones, not only can you preorder them now, but you can also save quite a bit of money, too. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — which starts at $999.99 — is available from Amazon with a $150 gift card included. You can also preorder it from Best Buy with a $100 gift card.
The Z Flip 5 is a 6.7-inch flip phone you can fold in half for greater portability. This year, it comes with a larger 3.4-inch cover screen, which makes it easier to look at and interact with apps. It also comes with the Samsung Galaxy S23’s fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor along with a dual-camera setup.
Alternatively, you can preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — which starts at $1,799.99 — from Amazon with a $200 gift card. Best Buy is also throwing in a $100 gift card when you preorder the device there. The Fold 5 also folds in half but like a book, with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.2-inch cover screen. Plus, this year, Samsung updated its hinge so that it’s now capable of folding flat while adding the same snappy processor found in the Flip 5.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB)
Samsung’s Z Flip 5 is its latest 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, now sporting a larger front cover display and a new hinge design allowing it to close flat. Inside, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its Fold 4 predecessor, but it now folds flat thanks to a new hinge with less moving parts. It maintains the 7.6-inch inner display and narrow 6.2-inch cover screen, but it now utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from the Galaxy S23 phones.
Sonos sells some of the best speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers on the market, but they’re not often on sale. That’s why today’s Sonos sale on refurbished products is one to take note of. If you’re in the market for a soundbar, right now, the Sonos Arc is on sale for $719, which is $180 cheaper than buying it in new condition. The terrific all-in-one home theater soundbar plays music just as well and comes with Dolby Atmos support. Read our Sonos Arc review.
Alternatively, if you’re looking for a smart speaker, you can pick up the second-gen Sonos One for around $179 ($40 off). The speaker offers terrific sound quality for its size, and you can also pair it with a second Sonos One stereo playback. It also comes with support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our Sonos One review.
In case you’re unfamiliar with Sonos’ refurbished product policy, Sonos cleans and tests each product while throwing in a one-year warranty. You also get a 45-day money-back guarantee along with the same accessories that come with new products.
Sonos Arc
The Sonos Arc is the company’s flagship soundbar, offering a plethora of drivers, including upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. This soundbar provides immersive, powerful sound, whether you’re watching movies or enjoying music.
Sonos One
The Sonos One delivers room-filling sound and has built-in microphones for voice commands. The speaker is small enough to fit pretty much anywhere in your home.
A few more deals before we wrap up for today
- You can buy a four-pack of Apple’s AirTags for $84.99 ($15 off) from Amazon today, which is its second-best price yet. The ultra-wideband Bluetooth item tracker helps you keep track of items like suitcases, keys, and other personal belongings. Read our review.
- Best Buy and Amazon are also offering $50 gift cards when you preorder the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 from them. The latest Samsung wearables sport slimmer bezels along with passive irregular heart rhythm alerts. You can also get a $50 gift card when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which comes with a physical rotating bezel, at Best Buy.
- You now have less than a week if you want to get up to 75 percent off various PC games during Epic Games’ latest promotion. Until August 3rd at 11AM ET, titles like Alan Wake Remastered, the predecessor to the forthcoming Alan Wake 2, are on sale for just $11.99 ($18 off).
- Apple’s official leather iPhone 14 MagSafe Case is on sale in black at Amazon for $29.13 ($30 off) when you clip the on-page coupon. The iPhone 14 Plus cases are also on sale at Amazon, starting at $26.83 ($32 off).