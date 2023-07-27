The ad-free Kindle Paperwhite Kids is $55 off

If you’re looking for an e-reader you can safely take to the beach, right now, the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids is on sale for $114.99 ($55 off) with 16GB of storage at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s one of its better prices this year and just $4 shy of the standard, ad-free Kindle Paperwhite’s all-time low price.

It might seem strange to say, but the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a bargain for children and adults alike. That’s because, at its core, it’s the Kindle Paperwhite — our favorite Amazon e-reader — just with parental controls you can turn off and no ads. Like the standard model, the kid-friendly Kindle Paperwhite offers IPX8 waterproofing, so you won’t need to worry it’ll break if it gets wet as you lounge by the pool. With its exceptionally sharp 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm white frontlight, the e-reader is clear to read no matter the time of day. It also comes with months-long battery life along with a USB-C port for fast charging, so it should be able to handle long flights just fine. Read our 2021 Kindle Paperwhite review.

The Z Flip 5 is a 6.7-inch flip phone you can fold in half for greater portability. This year, it comes with a larger 3.4-inch cover screen, which makes it easier to look at and interact with apps. It also comes with the Samsung Galaxy S23’s fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor along with a dual-camera setup.

Alternatively, you can preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — which starts at $1,799.99 — from Amazon with a $200 gift card. Best Buy is also throwing in a $100 gift card when you preorder the device there. The Fold 5 also folds in half but like a book, with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.2-inch cover screen. Plus, this year, Samsung updated its hinge so that it’s now capable of folding flat while adding the same snappy processor found in the Flip 5.

Sonos sells some of the best speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers on the market, but they’re not often on sale. That’s why today’s Sonos sale on refurbished products is one to take note of. If you’re in the market for a soundbar, right now, the Sonos Arc is on sale for $719, which is $180 cheaper than buying it in new condition. The terrific all-in-one home theater soundbar plays music just as well and comes with Dolby Atmos support. Read our Sonos Arc review.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a smart speaker, you can pick up the second-gen Sonos One for around $179 ($40 off). The speaker offers terrific sound quality for its size, and you can also pair it with a second Sonos One stereo playback. It also comes with support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our Sonos One review.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Sonos’ refurbished product policy, Sonos cleans and tests each product while throwing in a one-year warranty. You also get a 45-day money-back guarantee along with the same accessories that come with new products.

Sonos Arc $ 719 $ 899 20 % off $ 719 $ 719 $ 899 20 % off The Sonos Arc is the company’s flagship soundbar, offering a plethora of drivers, including upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. This soundbar provides immersive, powerful sound, whether you’re watching movies or enjoying music. $719 at Sonos

Sonos One $ 179 $ 219 18 % off $ 179 $ 179 $ 219 18 % off The Sonos One delivers room-filling sound and has built-in microphones for voice commands. The speaker is small enough to fit pretty much anywhere in your home. $179 at Sonos