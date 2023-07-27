Slack was down, but now it’s ok

This is a post

To inform you

That Slack is down

It has been down for over an hour

If you use Slack for work

(Like I do)

You probably cannot connect

Your coworkers cannot hear you

Your GIFs will not send

Your messages, failed

“We’re working hard to isolate the issue.

Thanks for your patience!”

In the meantime

Maybe go for a walk

Call a friend

Eat a sandwich

Watch the World Cup

Slack will probably be back soon

And then this will all fade away

Like a dream