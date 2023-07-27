Slack was down, but now it’s ok

Slack, the workplace chat app, experienced an outage this morning, with messages failing to send on the service. Reports began spiking on DownDetector at around 5AM ET and the service’s status dashboard acknowledged the issues with a post at 5:35AM ET, noting that “Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages in Slack.”
But as of 6:13AM ET Slack reported that the issues had been resolved. “Slack is now back up,” a message read. “Users may need to reload their apps to see this restoration.”
Slack had elevated the status to an “outage” at 5:57AM ET:
Slack experiencing an outage across the app. Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages, using workflows and various other actions in Slack. We’re investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.
Numerous users reported issues with Slack on Twitter. The browser-based service, as well as the desktop and mobile apps were experiencing issues. Some messages were getting through when sent via the mobile apps but it was inconsistent, with different Verge staffers seeing different results.
Although less common in recent months, Slack has experienced numerous outages like this throughout its history, which are typically resolved within a couple of hours or less.
Here’s a poem penned by my former colleague Chaim Gartenberg in 2018 to keep handy next time the service goes down:
This is a post
To inform you
That Slack is down
It has been down for over an hour
If you use Slack for work
(Like I do)
You probably cannot connect
Your coworkers cannot hear you
Your GIFs will not send
Your messages, failed
“We’re working hard to isolate the issue.
Thanks for your patience!”
In the meantime
Maybe go for a walk
Call a friend
Eat a sandwich
Watch the World Cup
Slack will probably be back soon
And then this will all fade away
Like a dream
Update July 27th, 6:30AM ET: Updated to note that the issues have been resolved.