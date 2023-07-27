Roblox is now available to try on Meta Quest VR headsets

Roblox is now available in open beta on Meta’s Quest VR headsets. Roblox and Meta had announced earlier in July that the social metaverse platform would be arriving on the headsets soon, and now, you can try it for yourself.

To check out Roblox experiences on your Quest, you can grab the app from the Quest Store. (Technically, it’s available through Meta’s App Lab.) Once it’s on your headset, you can sign in to your Roblox account and explore from there. Note that you can’t make a Roblox account on Quest just yet, according to a Roblox developer forum post.

Because the app is still in beta — Roblox and Meta are launching this in beta to give developers a chance to test and optimize their experiences for VR — there are some issues that Roblox is “actively working on.” For example, you can’t buy Robux just yet, you won’t get recommended experiences, and you might see distorted graphics.