Xbox Games with Gold ends with a whimper

Microsoft revealed the final games you’ll be able to claim with an Xbox Live Gold subscription before Gold is replaced with the Xbox Game Pass Core, and, well, they’re games you may not have heard of before. Throughout the month of August, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to snag Blue Fire, a 3D platformer, and Inertial Drift, an arcade racer, according to an Xbox Wire blog post.

If you claim the games, you’ll be able to play them and others you’ve grabbed from the Games with Gold program as long as you have an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription.

Image: Microsoft