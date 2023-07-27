Lionel Messi is already giving Apple’s MLS streaming service a boost

Lionel Messi has taken MLS by storm, and that’s good news for Apple. The league partnered with Apple for a streaming service called MLS Season Pass, which kicked off this season and will continue for the next decade. And though Messi only played his first match for his new club, Inter Miami, on July 21st, it seems that viewership has already improved.

While Apple did not release specific numbers, in a statement, Apple spokesperson Tom Neumayr explained that the week of July 19th–26th had “the 3 most-watched matches ever on MLS Season Pass, with viewers in almost 100 countries and regions around the world. And the fans for those matches were roughly split between the MLS Season Pass English and Spanish language broadcasts.”