Sony’s first PS5 sale brings steep price drops to UK, Germany, India, and beyond

Sony is running a PS5 sale in the UK, India, Ireland, and Germany where the price of a standard console is dropping by around 16 percent. In the UK the PS5 can now be found for £399.99, below its regular £479.99 price and even far below the £449.99 price at launch, before a PS5 price hike outside the US last year.

The price drop promotions come just as Sony has announced it has sold 40 million PS5s since the console’s launch in 2020. PS5 shipments have increased this year, after Sony revealed it has tripled the number of consoles it shipped from January to March at 6.3 million units compared to 2 million in the same period last year.

A temporary PS5 price drop is also in place just before Sony is expected to announce a PS5 Slim model. Insider Gaming reported last year that Sony was preparing for a PS5 with a detachable disc drive for September 2023.