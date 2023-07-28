Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless headphones in white are selling for an excellent low price of $259.95 ($120 off) at Amazon. If you were partial to the last-gen version’s touch of vintage styling, that’s sadly no longer present on the current model, but these noise-canceling cans traded that for some extra-long battery life of up to 60 hours and much-improved comfort (so you can actually use it for those marathon sessions with less chance of fatigue).

If white isn’t your thing, the black version is also on sale at Amazon for a still-pretty-good price of $284.95 ($95 off). Either way, the Momentum 4 are a great set of wireless headphones, especially if you don’t want to rely on frequent charging.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe has been hanging on at its exceptional deal price of $19.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. It’s our top pick of MagSafe charging pucks thanks to its fast 15W wireless charging, lengthy 6.6-foot USB-C cable, and handy little kickstand.

However, if you’re partial to buying first-party Apple accessories instead of third-parties, Apple’s own MagSafe Charger is on sale for $28.99 (about $10 off) at Woot. This wireless puck may not be our favorite because we feel that 1m cable is just too short for many applications, but if you can look over that, then you get a very compact charger that packs quite discreetly.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe $ 20 $ 50 60 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 50 60 % off Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck. $20 at Amazon$24 at Belkin

Apple MagSafe Charger $ 29 $ 39 26 % off $ 29 $ 29 $ 39 26 % off Apple’s wired MagSafe Charger is nothing short of convenient — save for a short, 1m built-in USB-C cable. The magnetic device offers Qi support, meaning it can charge older iPhones and wireless AirPods cases, but the magnets offer perfect alignment with MagSafe-compatible models. $29 at Woot

The Bose SoundLink Flex, our favorite Bluetooth speaker, is selling for $129 ($20 off) in multiple colors at Amazon. It offers excellent sound in a small, waterproof package with a rugged design. One of the reasons the Flex took our top spot for all Bluetooth speakers is its surprisingly good bass — which is especially impressive when you consider its size and the fact that it doesn’t get all muddied up.

It’s been a hot summer for many of us, and if you’re keeping cool at a pool party or other social gatherings, the Bose is a handy speaker to have. It’s IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, and it can keep the party going for up to 12 hours on a charge. Plus, you can stereo-pair it with a second if you ever decide to get two.

Even if racing games aren’t your jam, $50 off Microsoft’s flagship console doesn’t happen that frequently. And to be fair, Forza Horizon 5 is a pretty approachable open-world arcade racer — it even has a rewind function to undo a botched turn — that looks great in 4K on the Series X. While Forza runs at 60fps and there have been some recent controversies over Xbox games shipping with 30fps performance, the Series X is capable of super-smooth 120fps gameplay in supported titles.

Xbox Series X $ 450 $ 560 20 % off $ 450 $ 450 $ 560 20 % off The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay. $450 at Dell (with Forza Horizon 5)

Some more Friday deals that are cooking: