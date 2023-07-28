The 75th Emmy Awards face postponement due to Hollywood strikes

The 75th annual Emmy Awards likely won’t take place on September 18th as planned. According to a report from Variety, vendors, producers, and others involved with the ceremony have been notified that the date has been pushed back amid the Hollywood strikes.

While the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2023 awards on July 12th, this took place just one day before the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) called a strike. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May, with both unions looking for higher streaming residuals and protections surrounding the use of AI.

The Television Academy still hasn’t confirmed that the Emmys have been delayed, but even if it were to take place, it would have lots of empty seats. Under the rules of the strikes, actors and writers can’t accept awards for struck work, nor can they attend an event that promotes it. Unionized actors can’t host or present for the show, either, and writers can’t create scripts.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations,” the Television Academy said in a statement to Deadline last week. “We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available.”

This marks the first time the Emmy Awards ceremony has been delayed since 2001. At that time, the Television Academy chose to postpone the event until November due to the September 11th attacks. Despite the potential delay, Variety reports that phase two voting for the awards will still take place on August 17th.