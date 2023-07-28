Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen, are writing Disney Plus’ Lando series

Though there won’t be any major studio movie script writing done until Hollywood’s ongoing double labor strike is resolved, Lucasfilm has tapped Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, to pen its new Lando series — the same Star Wars project Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was previously attached to develop.
Following an initial report from Above the Line, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Donald and Stephen Glover are now set to write Disney Plus’ forthcoming Lando series as part of a deal that was apparently made back in May before the Writers Guild of America officially went on strike. Donald Glover is also said to be reprising his role as a younger Lando Calrissian after first portraying him in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
It isn’t entirely clear when or why Simien left Lando, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this week, he said that “the last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability.”
Despite that positive feedback, Simien also expressed some concern about his identity as a Black, gay man negatively impacting the viability of projects he develops for studios.
“But I can’t help but wonder, ‘Am I too Black? Am I too queer? And people just don’t want to say that,’” Simien said. “Because it seems like I develop things with these companies and they just never happen for reasons unknown.”