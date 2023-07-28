Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion is a tropical vacation

It’s finally time for the Final Fantasy XIV beach vacation episode!

This year’s Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest kicked off the American leg of the global event in Las Vegas this weekend. Thousands of fans braved the absolute blistering Las Vegas heat for cosplay events, concerts, and, of course, presentations designed around everybody’s favorite critically acclaimed MMORPG.

During the keynote kicking off FanFest, Square Enix revealed the game’s latest expansion, Dawntrail, with a brief introduction trailer.

The trailer reintroduces us to the series’ main characters as they explore a tropical island, noted as Eorzea’s “New World.” Seems like the Scions are enjoying a much-needed break from saving all of existence, going on treasure hunts and enjoying the sights and sounds of this new world.