X officially rolls out its ads revenue sharing program for creators

Twitter, which Elon Musk is currently rebranding to X, is officially rolling out its ads revenue sharing program for creators. The company had given some creators payouts earlier this month, but now, users globally who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the program from the monetization tab in settings.

To be eligible for the program, you need to be subscribed to X Blue (which appears to be the new name for Twitter Blue) or be a Verified Organization, have “at least 15M impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months,” and have at least 500 followers, according to a support document about the program.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organizations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” the company says. You’ll get payouts as long as X determines that you’ve generated more than $50. The support document about the program doesn’t specify how the company determines the value of its payouts.