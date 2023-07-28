Final Fantasy XIV is finally headed to Xbox

Critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV is finally coming to Xbox.

During the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest keynote, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer appeared to announce the news alongside game director Naoki Yoshida. “We want to bring the Xbox community and your warriors of light together, in a way that is safe, secure, engaging, and, above all, fun.” Spencer said.

Since the game’s launch in 2013, the MMORPG has only been available on PC and PlayStation. According to Yoshida, one of the biggest requests from fans was to bring the game to the Xbox platform.