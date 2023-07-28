Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Final Fantasy XIV is finally headed to Xbox

Final Fantasy XIV is finally headed to Xbox

/

Phil Spencer appeared during Fan Fest to announce the news.

By Ash Parrish, a reporter who has covered the business, culture, and communities of video games for seven years. Previously, she worked at Kotaku.

Share this story

Image of the Final Fantasy XIV logo and the Xbox logo side by side announced Final Fantasy XIV’s release on Xbox
Image: Square Enix

Critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV is finally coming to Xbox.

During the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest keynote, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer appeared to announce the news alongside game director Naoki Yoshida. “We want to bring the Xbox community and your warriors of light together, in a way that is safe, secure, engaging, and, above all, fun.” Spencer said.

Since the game’s launch in 2013, the MMORPG has only been available on PC and PlayStation. According to Yoshida, one of the biggest requests from fans was to bring the game to the Xbox platform.

As a result, Final Fantasy XIV will come to the Series S / X and feature faster loading times and 4K resolution for the Series X. Fortunately, Xbox fans won’t have to wait for the game’s latest expansion to play. According to Yoshida, the Xbox version will launch in spring 2024 with an open beta to take place sometime around the launch of patch 6.5. Progress from the open beta will carry over, so Yoshida encouraged Xbox players to sign up for the beta.

More from Gaming