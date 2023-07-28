Masahiro Sakurai says he ‘can’t really imagine a Smash Bros. title without me’

The question now is, what happens next time? I mean whatever comes after Smash Bros. Ultimate. One option would be the separate the series itself from the original creator. But for now, at least, I can’t really imagine a Smash Bros. title without me. You might think that’s a natural stance for someone in my role, but I say so speaking objectively.

I feel the same way President [Satoru] Iwata did when we formed the team for Smash Bros. Brawl. At present, we don’t have someone who can simply take the reins...

Smash Bros. is a massive, important title for Nintendo, so it’s fair to assume there will be another one at some point, but it’s going to take some work to figure out exactly how to make that happen. For my part, I’d like to keep working with Nintendo however I’m able.