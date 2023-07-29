The Tile Mate and Apple’s AirTags have dropped to some of their best prices

Now we’ve reached the end of July, back-to-school season is officially upon us. If you’re starting to shop for supplies to help kick off the new school year on the right note, we curated a guide to a range of helpful gadgets. We also found a number of good deals this week that’ll help you prepare.

Right now, for example, you can buy some of the best item trackers from Tile and Apple at some pretty notable prices. First off, the latest Tile Mate in black with a pack of lost and found labels for $19.99 ($10 off) from Amazon, which is an all-time low. The platform-agnostic Tile Mate will help you or your children keep track of backpacks, lunch boxes, tote bags, keys, and other belongings up to 250 feet away. That might be 150 feet less than the $35 Tile Pro, but that’s still a good distance, and the Mate is significantly cheaper. And the lost and found labels will come in handy should you or your kid, ironically, also happen to lose the tracker.

Alternatively, if you’d like a pack of item trackers for the whole family, you can buy four of Apple’s AirTags for $84.99 ($15 off) from Amazon and Walmart, which are their second-best price yet. The Bluetooth item trackers can tap into Apple’s vast Find My network. That, combined with its with Apple’s Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip in many of the latest iPhones, allows for exceptionally precise and accurate tracking. Since the AirTags don’t have a loop or keychain clip built-in like the Tile Mate, you might want to pair them with Nomad’s $15 leather loop or this official Apple one on sale for $27.99 ($12 off) to attach it to keys or other things.

Speaking of handy back-to-school supplies, right now Case-Mate’s Fuel USB-C Charger is on sale starting at just $17.70 ($12.30 off) at Amazon. That’s just about $2 shy of its all-time low price and even better than the Prime Day discount. We’re fans of these little chargers here at The Verge thanks to their unique, translucent design and the fact it comes in a variety of fun color options. Looks aside, they’re also very powerful and portable, which each charger capable of delivering 30 watts of power to smartphones, tablets, and even handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

In case you missed it, Samsung announced a number of new products at its Unpacked event earlier this week. One of these is the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 phones, which retailers are already offering some pretty good preorder promotions on.

Right now, for example, you can preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starting at $999.99 from Amazon with a $150 gift card included. You can also preorder it from Best Buy with a $100 gift card. Samsung’s newest 6.7-inch flip phone folds in half so you can slip it into your pocket easily. It comes with a larger front cover display as well as the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

If you’re interested in the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can preorder it from Amazon starting at $1,799.99 with a $200 gift card. Best Buy is also throwing in a $100 gift card when you preorder the device there. The Fold 5 also folds in half but like a book with a 7.6-inch inner display. The new foldable now comes with an updated hinge that allows it to fold flat.

If you’re in the market for a Bluetooth keyboard, right now the latest Apple Magic Keyboard is available for $69.99 ($30 off) at Woot – its best price yet. The wireless keyboard pairs well with a range of Apple devices, including iPads, Mac desktops, MacBooks, and even iPhones. It also comes with scissor key switches that are comfortable to type on. Plus, you won’t need to buy AAA batteries, either, as it recharges via a Lightning port. Just be mindful that it doesn’t come with Touch ID like the newer model. The Apple accessory also only comes with the 90-day Woot warranty.

