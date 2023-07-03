Netflix is now streaming Insecure, and more HBO shows are coming

Some big HBO titles are heading to Netflix — just not the absolute biggest.

Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery have reached a deal to start streaming select HBO series on Netflix’s platform. All five seasons of Insecure, which ran on HBO between 2016 and 2021, are now available, and others are on the way.

Deadline reports that Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers will come to Netflix, too, and True Blood will stream on Netflix outside the US. The shows will all remain available on Max, as well. The list includes some classic HBO series — but notably not the network’s big recent titles, like Game of Thrones and Succession, or some of the biggest titles from its past, like The Sopranos or The Wire.

The agreement comes as Warner Bros. Discovery looks aggressively for new ways to make money. While it may seem sacrilegious for HBO series to appear on a rival platform, this isn’t entirely some new merger-driven strategy: HBO shows including The Sopranos, The Wire, Six Feet Under, and True Blood appeared on Amazon’s streaming platform back in 2014. That deal even brought some ongoing series to the rival platform, though only after a three-year delay.