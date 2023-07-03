Tidal’s prices are going up, like nearly every other music service

Music streaming service Tidal is increasing the pricing of its HiFi tier by one dollar from $9.99 to $10.99 a month on August 1st, the company is announcing in emails to subscribers, Billboard reports. Similar price increases appear to be coming for international subscribers as well, according to reports on Reddit, with users in markets like the UK, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and Argentina all saying they’ve been contacted.

Tidal is just the latest music streaming service to have increased its subscription pricing in the past year. Apple Music’s monthly price went from $9.99 to $10.99 last October, while Amazon Music followed suit in January.

If recent comments by CEO Daniel Ek are to be believed, Spotify might not be far behind. In an April earnings call Ek said the audio streaming service is “ready to raise prices” and more recently there have been reports that it could charge a premium for its long-anticipated lossless HiFi streaming.

In addition to increasing the price of its standard HiFi plan, Billboard reports that Tidal is also increasing prices for its family plan by two dollars from $14.99 to $16.99. It’s currently unclear if a price increase is coming for US subscribers to Tidal’s HiFi Plus tier, the $19.99 subscription that currently offers access to Dolby Atmos music, Sony 360 Reality Audio, MQA tracks, and hi-res FLAC. Fewer subscribers to this more premium tier have reported receiving notices, but at least one HiFi Plus subscriber in Argentina says they’ve received an email.