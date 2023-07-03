Suicide Squad is getting an anime adaptation

Suicide Squad is the next franchise to get an anime adaptation — and it looks pretty good. The new series, Suicide Squad Isekai, was revealed at Anime Expo 2023, according to IGN, and you can watch a trailer for the new anime right now.

The trailer is brief, and it prominently features anime-styled versions of Harley Quinn and the Joker. It also hints at how the series will live up to its Isekai name and transport the characters to another world: one shot features a close-up shot of a flying dragon, for example, and there are some brief glimpses of floating islands throughout. (The series seems like it could be a new entry in James Gunn’s “Elseworlds” strategy for DC movies and shows that aren’t directly tied to the mainline DC Universe, but I haven’t seen that branding connected to the project yet.)

Unfortunately, it might be awhile until we can see Suicide Squad Isekai for ourselves, given that the trailer and website don’t include any sort of release window. And given that the new Suicide Squad game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, was recently delayed from May to February, it might be awhile before we see something new from DC’s band of villains.