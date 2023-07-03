Instagram’s Twitter competitor launches July 6th, according to the App Store

The Twitter competitor from Meta, Instagram Threads, is expected to launch on July 6th, according to the App Store listing for the app showing a version ready for Apple’s iPhone. This follows an Android listing for Threads, an Instagram app, that briefly showed up on Google Play on Saturday with similar screenshots and some initial details. Another listing I saw that’s still live on Google Play doesn’t have a release date, so this App Store page may give us the official date for Threads to launch.

Here is the official — and brief — description of the app, from the App Store:

Say more with Threads — Instagram’s text-based conversation app Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.

The listing also has the same screenshots from the Google Play listing, showing how you can log in with your Instagram handle, find the accounts you follow on Instagram on the new app, and post in an interface similar to Twitter, Mastodon, Bluesky, or any of the other text-focused social apps.

My colleague Alex Heath reported on a companywide meeting last month where Meta executives shared that Instagram Threads will integrate with the decentralized social media protocol used by Mastodon, called ActivityPub. That’s also the meeting where an exec said, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run,” sparking talk of a cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.







Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge





1 / 4 Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

Still, just because the app is available to download on July 6th doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be able to jump in and post. I wouldn’t be surprised if Meta does a slow rollout of some kind for the app, so you might want to be prepared to wait to actually be able to find your new non-Twitter home.