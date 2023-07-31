Sony’s latest PS5 beta supports Dolby Atmos and up to 8TB of M.2 SSD storage

Sony has started testing a new PlayStation 5 software beta that includes Dolby Atmos support, up to 8TB of M.2 SSD storage support, and a variety UI improvements. The beta is rolling out in select countries today and Sony typically makes beta features available to all PS5 consoles within a few months.

The biggest addition is Dolby Atmos support. In PS5 games it looks like Sony’s 3D Audio implementation (Tempest 3D AudioTech) will be compatible with Dolby Atmos devices like sound bars, TVs, or home theater systems. Media apps like Netflix can also update their apps on PS5 soon to support Dolby Atmos audio. “Tempest 3D AudioTech specifically renders to the Dolby Atmos audio devices in use – including overhead channels – allowing for even greater levels of immersion in the audioscapes of PS5 games,” explains Sony in a PlayStation blog.

The new Dolby Atmos support. Image: Sony

The PS5 currently supports up to 4TB of expandable M.2 SSD storage, but that maximum is being increased to a 8TB limit with this beta software. You’ll still need an M.2 SSD that meets the minimum requirements (mostly 5,500 MB/s or faster), but a doubling of the storage limit means there are even more storage options for PS5 owners.

Sony is also adding a bunch of UI improvements and some quality of life changes with this latest PS5 software update. You can now mute the PS5 beep sound that chirps when you turn the console on or off, or when it goes into rest mode. Sony is also offering up the option to simply change the beep volume, too.

You’ll also get a new option to enable haptic feedback from a DualSense controller while navigating around the PS5 user interface. Sound effects like moving focus from one section to another will trigger haptics with this option enabled, alongside haptic feedback for when you reach the end of a scrollable section.

Second controller support. Image: Sony

This controller haptic feedback is available alongside a new accessibility feature that lets you assign a second controller to one account to use it as an assist controller. This is great for helping children or friends complete a difficult part of a game, or navigating around the PS5 UI.

Sony is also improving the PS5 social aspects. You’ll now be able to invite players into a closed party without adding them to a group, and also send open or closed party invites to groups instead of just a single friend. Much like Discord, you can now see a preview of someone sharing their screen before you join a party, and it’s now easier to see which friends are in parties in the friends tab. Sony is also adding emoji reactions for messages.