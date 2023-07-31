The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale once again for its all-time low price of $24.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy and Target. It’s one of the best streaming devices you can buy, especially if you prefer one that can neatly hide behind your TV and has excellent support for voice controls. Its Fire TV operating system highlights Prime Video content a lot, and it does have some ads, but its speedy performance and Wi-Fi 6 speeds at this low price are a worthwhile tradeoff. Plus, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has a tight integration with Amazon smart home accessories, allowing you to ask Alexa to set the mood by dimming the lights in addition to calling up apps or searches with your voice.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon’s streaming stick has improved performance and now supports Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.
Another notable deal on Amazon hardware is the latest Echo Show 8 smart display, which is on sale at Best Buy for $59.99 ($70 off). Like the Fire Stick above, the second-gen Echo Show 8 is also matching its lowest price to date.
The midsize Echo Show has an eight-inch display that’s kind of the Goldilocks “just right” size of Amazon’s smart displays. It’s big enough for video calls, reading recipes, getting informative glances of the weather and news, and listening to music or podcasts on its pretty loud speakers. But at eight inches, it’s not too big to plant down on a kitchen countertop or in a living room or bedroom.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud controller is on sale for, frankly, a ridiculously low price of just $27.67 (about $52 off) at Amazon. The Recon Cloud is wireless via Bluetooth on Android phones and Windows PCs and wired on Xbox Series X / S consoles. It comes with a mounting clip for smartphones, making it a nice package for game streaming on services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but unlike other clips, it threads into the controller with a sturdy screw for more stability. Plus, it has lots of handy headphone controls for when you’re playing in wired mode and two programmable rear buttons to give you a slight competitive edge in online shooters.
Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Controller
Turtle Beach’s Recon Cloud is a wired USB-C controller for Xbox and PC that also has Bluetooth wireless for PCs and Android phones. It’s got the same plethora of built-in audio features as the standard Recon controller, but it comes with an integrated detachable phone mount for mobile game streaming.
A small mountain of Monday deals:
- Got multiple DualSense controllers for your PlayStation 5 that see frequent use? The HyperX ChargePlay Duo charging station can charge two of them at once, ensuring you’ve always got a spare ready to go, and it’s on sale for just $24.99 ($8 off) at Amazon.
- The latest base model of Ring’s Video Doorbell is on sale for $54.99 ($45 off) at Best Buy. It records at 1080p resolution, supports two-way communication, and can either run on a rechargeable battery or be hard-wired. Plus, it’s also available at that price in a more handsome venetian bronze color (if that suits your outdoor decor). Check out our video doorbell buying guide for more info on it.
- If you want an even cheaper doorbell from an Amazon-owned company, the Blink Video Doorbell is just $29.99 ($30 off) in black or white at Best Buy. Like the Ring, it has 1080p resolution and can also be wired or run on a battery — though for an on-demand live view, you need the added Sync Module 2 (which also adds free local storage).
- The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of storage is on sale at Best Buy for $74.99 ($75 off), matching its best price last seen on Prime Day. It’s got a 1080p screen, good battery life, and adequate performance for small tasks and content consumption. Read our review for more.
- Amazon’s Echo Show 10 is $162.99 ($87 off) at Target and Best Buy. The 10-inch smart display is great for video calls with anyone who struggles to frame themselves or sit still since the screen rotates to best keep them in the shot. It also makes a handy companion for keeping your recipes front and center while moving around in the kitchen.
- If you own a Mac and just need a simple keyboard, Apple’s base model Magic Keyboard is now $69.99 ($30 off) at Woot. It’s Apple’s most no-frills design (lacking a number pad or Touch ID key), but it’s got a rechargeable battery that can last up to a month and charges via Lightning port.
- The PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip has dropped to $13.47 (around $17 off) at Amazon. The mobile clip attaches a smartphone to the latest Xbox controllers for game streaming, and it’s got a small power bank built in to give your phone a small recharge.