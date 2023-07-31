Twitter gets special permission to be ‘X’ in the iOS App Store

Twitter, which is rebranding as X, is now listed as X in the iOS App Store, suggesting the app got special treatment from Apple to allow a single-character name. The renaming was briefly hindered by a rule forbidding single-character app names within the App Store — the actual app name on iPhones and iPads already showed up as X.

The exception could be a sign Apple wants to keep the hatchet buried with X owner Elon Musk. Late last year, the then-CEO of Twitter accused Apple of threatening to remove the Twitter app from the store. After meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Musk later said it was a simple “misunderstanding.”

Alongside the X rebranding, the company also updated its tagline in the store, from “it’s what’s happening” to “blaze your glory!” — a phrase that Musk tweeted (er, sorry, posted) this morning.

Twitter is now simply “X” in the iOS App Store. Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

Twitter has been clumsily transitioning to X for about the last week. The social network’s new “interim” logo, which was tweeted at Musk by a Twitter user and looks suspiciously like a Unicode symbol, was added to the site after Musk tweeted about it several times the day before. The symbol feels a little more permanent now as the company has jammed an obnoxious brightly-lit version of it on top of its headquarters in San Francisco.