Dell is all in on generative AI

It isn’t just software companies looking to enter the generative AI fray.

Dell, the PC maker, is going all in on generative AI and offering hardware to run powerful models and a new platform to help organizations get started.

The company released what it calls Dell Generative AI Solutions for clients to set up access to large language models and create generative AI projects. The company will offer new hardware setups, a managed service platform, and computers to run generative AI projects faster.

Dell is known for releasing laptops and monitors, but the company also produces server racks and other enterprise hardware. While the more public face of the AI arms race is between developers of large language models like Meta, OpenAI, and Google, another group of tech companies is looking into how to cash in on the technology.

The hype — and curiosity — around generative AI made it so all kinds of tech companies cannot ignore it

From hardware providers to cloud providers, everyone believes they need an AI service to keep up as clients want to add more AI capabilities to their businesses.

Dell is following companies like Amazon that offer managed services platforms and faster infrastructure setups for companies looking to experiment with AI. Even consultancies like Accenture have targeted generative AI services for clients.

The company partnered with Nvidia for the infrastructure side, bringing Nvidia’s Tensor Core GPU and Dell’s enterprise AI software and data storage together so companies can run AI models faster. Dell will release new computers with built-in AI capabilities that it says will be small battery-efficient machines.

It also announced Dell Professional Services, a managed service platform that will help users begin experimenting with generative AI models and troubleshoot issues once integrated into businesses.