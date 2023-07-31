Amazon’s new Echo Pop has dropped back to its Prime Day price

Since Prime Day was an Amazon event, a lot of the best Prime Day deals we saw earlier this month naturally landed on Amazon’s smart speakers and displays. While Amazon’s deals have since long gone, other retailers are jumping in to give you a second chance if you missed out. Right now, for example, you can buy the latest Echo Dot for $22.99 ($27 off) from Best Buy and The Home Depot . If you prefer a smart display, the latest Echo Show 8 is also on sale at Best Buy for $59.99 ($70 off).

Perhaps one of the most notable deals, though, is this one on the new Echo Pop. At the moment, Amazon’s newest smart speaker is just $17.99 ($22 off) at Best Buy and The Home Depot. The new speaker stands out from others in the lineup thanks to its semi-circular form and diverse color options. It’s not as capable as the latest Echo Dot, but it’s still a good speaker with solid audio quality for its size. Plus, it comes with all the standard Alexa smarts, so you can use it to control other smart home devices, set alarms, schedule reminders, and even use it as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our Echo Pop review.