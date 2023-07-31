Elon Musk’s extravagant ‘X’ sign atop the former Twitter HQ has been dismantled

Well, that was fast. Twitter, which is currently rebranding itself to X, is now removing the giant, garishly-lit X logo that was placed on top of its San Francisco headquarters, as previously reported by CNBC and ABC7 News. The sign, rapidly erected and supported in part by sandbags, had already received complaints from residents living near the building.

According to the city’s complaint, Twitter repeatedly denied access to inspectors seeking access to the roof, explaining to them that the X logo was a “temporary lighted sign for an event.”

Videos of the logo over the weekend showed a bright light that pulsed and crawled across the logo, which the company just began using about a week ago. In one video, crews could be seen finishing the removal of the Twitter sign from the side of the building.