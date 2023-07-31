Skip to main content
Elon Musk’s extravagant ‘X’ sign atop the former Twitter HQ has been dismantled

Neighbors immediately started complaining about a flashing and strobing X sign constructed on top of the downtown San Francisco office building.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

Workers prepare to dismantle a large X logo on the roof of X headquarters on July 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California.&nbsp;
Workers prepare to dismantle a large X logo on the roof of X headquarters on July 31st, 2023, in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Well, that was fast. Twitter, which is currently rebranding itself to X, is now removing the giant, garishly-lit X logo that was placed on top of its San Francisco headquarters, as previously reported by CNBC and ABC7 News. The sign, rapidly erected and supported in part by sandbags, had already received complaints from residents living near the building.

According to the city’s complaint, Twitter repeatedly denied access to inspectors seeking access to the roof, explaining to them that the X logo was a “temporary lighted sign for an event.”

Videos of the logo over the weekend showed a bright light that pulsed and crawled across the logo, which the company just began using about a week ago. In one video, crews could be seen finishing the removal of the Twitter sign from the side of the building.

Twitter owner Elon Musk previously called the logo an “interim” one, in place while the company worked on a newer, more permanent one to replace the company’s former bird logo.

