MrBeast is suing his ghost kitchen partner over ‘inedible’ MrBeast Burgers

YouTube personality MrBeast is suing the company responsible for his branded line of fast food including the MrBeast Burger, citing “inedible” food delivered to customers. The company, Virtual Dining Concepts, partnered with James Donaldson, aka MrBeast, in 2020 to launch the menu out of “ghost kitchens” — storefronts that have no physical presence whose food is made and served out of other existing restaurants.

Donaldson’s lawsuit alleges that Virtual Dining Concepts was more concerned with expanding its line of MrBeast food than quality control and that the food was consistently bad enough to hurt his reputation. MrBeast fans have described the food as “revolting” and “likely the worst burger [they] have ever had,” among other negative reviews quoted in the lawsuit. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

“As a result, MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible,” the lawsuit reads. Donaldson alleges that he and his team raised concerns about the food but that Virtual Dining Concepts didn’t address them.

Since 2020, Donaldson has used his online fame to hype up his line of fast food: the grand opening of a Beast Burger restaurant in New Jersey drew a crowd of 10,000 people hoping to try the YouTuber’s food, with Donaldson himself showing up for the opening and promoting it. As of last year, 1,700 restaurants across the country were fulfilling MrBeast Burger orders. Donaldson is now asking the judge for the right to end the business partnership altogether.

Virtual Dining Concepts didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Donaldson has also parlayed his fame into a marketing channel for other products, from branded basketballs and hoodies to Feastables, a line of cookies and chocolate bars.