Microsoft’s repairability push now extends to Xbox controllers, too

Microsoft has started selling controller parts on its online store. Owners of both the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller and the standard Xbox Wireless Controller can head to the Microsoft store right now to buy replacement boards, sticks, buttons, covers, and more. Now, if your shoulder buttons are broken or your sticks are drifting, it means you don’t have to rely on third-party sources for parts and directions to attempt a repair that could be much cheaper than replacing controllers that can cost $59.99 or $179.99 brand-new.

The Elite series 2 controller repair kits range in price from $23.99 for button sets to $59.99 for a replacement PCBA and motor assembly. As you’d expect, prices are lower for the standard controller, starting at $19.99 for just the controller’s top case and going up to $34.99 for the PCBA and vibration motor. Replacement top cases are available in black and white variants, as are the buttons — sorry, fluorescent color fans.

iFixit also lists parts for the controllers, and it’s worth noting — those come with a “lifetime” guarantee, while Microsoft says its parts have a warranty period of one year.

Brad Rossetti, Xbox insider program lead for Microsoft, tweeted about the new program this afternoon, which appears to have been live for about a week. Along with downloadable instructions, an official instructional video on YouTube can show gamers how to repair their controllers.

DualSense Edge stick replacement diagram. Image: Sony

This helps the controllers in comparison to Sony’s recently introduced DualSense Edge. The $200 gamepad competes with the Elite series based on “pro” gamer features and also came out of the box with stick modules that can be easily replaced by removing a cover and lifting a latch. However, Sony doesn’t sell replacements for the other parts Microsoft’s store is now listing.