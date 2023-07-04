Poor Google doesn’t have much luck with keeping its unreleased Pixel devices under wraps, and the Pixel 8 Pro is no exception. Two leaked photos of Google’s upcoming Pixel flagship were posted to Reddit on Monday, giving us our first look at the front and rear of what appears to be a real Pixel 8 Pro out in the wild. Those original pictures were swiftly removed from Reddit, but thankfully, not before Droidlife could grab a copy.

The design is recognizably that of a Pixel device, though there are a few notable differences compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro. The photo of the back of the Pixel 8 Pro gives us a clear view of the new triple-camera setup, which is now housed entirely in a single glass oval, unlike the 7 Pro’s separate telephoto lens. A new sensor that can measure the user’s body temperature can also be seen under the flash. There’s no additional information regarding the camera specifications, though previous leaks suggest it’ll be equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 64-megapixel ultrawide, and a 48-megapixel telephoto.

The camera island looks a little thicker than the one featured on the Pixel 7 Pro, but its otherwise difficult to judge the overall size. Image: Reddit / Droidlife

There’s also a sticker on the back identifying the phone as a prototype test unit marked with “Zuma” — the code name for Google’s Tensor G3 processor. A pattern of lines can be seen on the lower half of the phone but it’s not entirely clear what this might be, or if it will make it into the final design later this year.

The image displaying the front of the Pixel 8 Pro shows the phone’s fastboot screen, which mentions “Husky” (the rumored codename for the Pixel 8 Pro) and lists 12GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also looks like Google has scrapped the curved display in favor of a flat one.