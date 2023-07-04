There’s a lot of sci-fi streaming this summer

It’s already been a pretty eventful summer for science fiction fans. Last week saw the finale of Apple’s post-apocalyptic series Silo, Strange New Worlds season 2 is keeping Star Trek going through August, and Disney Plus is still in the midst of Secret Invasion, its alien conspiracy offshoot of the MCU. Oh, and there’s the return of Black Mirror. On top of all of that, there are also a number of series making their debut in the coming weeks and months — so many, in fact, that you might need a little help plotting out your precious free time. So here’s a handy list to make life a little easier.

Foundation season 2

Apple TV Plus - July 14th

Apple’s attempt at adapting Foundation got off to a slow start, but by the end of season 1 the sci-fi epic showed plenty of promise. The second season takes place a century later, and with much of the exposition out of the way, will hopefully be a little more exciting. It premieres on July 14th, with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

Futurama season 11

Hulu - July 24th

The return of Futurama has been a long time coming, but the 10 episode season is finally premiering later this month. It may technically be a show about the future, but as always, it looks like the show will be primarily exploring modern day issues through a retrofuturistic lens. New episodes will be hitting Hulu on Mondays.

Image: Apple

Invasion season 2

Apple TV Plus - August 23rd

It’s the summer of invasions, it seems. Apple’s own take on the genre returns in August, with a season that promises to get right into the war between humans and their alien visitors. Season 1 chronicled the early days of the invasion from multiple perspectives, but the first images from season 2 make it look like things will get a bit more intense — and full of action. It premieres on August 23rd, with weekly episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Ahsoka

Disney Plus - August 23rd

The latest Star Wars spinoff puts the focus on Rosario Dawson’s former Jedi Knight, who viewers might remember from The Mandalorian, where she had the important task of revealing Grogu’s name. She returns for the new show, which follows the character “as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.” It debuts on August 23rd with new episodes on Wednesdays.

Image: Marvel Studios

Loki season 2

Disney Plus - October 6th