Microsoft seems to think we’re getting a PS5 Slim this year

Microsoft thinks we’re getting a PS5 Slim model later this year that might be priced at $399.99. The software giant is currently waiting a ruling in the FTC v. Microsoft hearing and as part of the case Microsoft has filed documents which reveal it thinks a PS5 Slim is on the way “later this year.” Here’s exactly what Microsoft says:

PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point.

Insider Gaming reported last year that Sony was preparing for a PS5 with a detachable disc drive for September 2023. The console is rumored to be sold on its own without the disc drive or in a bundle, which suggests Sony could be considering making the slimmer version of the PS5 the default. This would allow people to pick with or without a bundled drive, with the option to add a drive later on if needed. Currently you have to either buy a $399 PS5 Digital Edition or the $499 PS5 with a disc drive, but there’s no option to connect an optional drive at a later date.

A photo of the Project Q handheld Image: Sony

Microsoft’s prediction also has a footnote that says “Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300,” which isn’t fully accurate. Sony is planning a handheld device later this year that can run PS5 games by streaming them over Wi-Fi from a PS5 console. Microsoft doesn’t cite any third-party sources for the PS5 slim timing or pricing in its findings of fact and conclusion of law document.