8BitDo’s latest controller is a wireless take on the Neo Geo CD’s gamepad

The new controller works with Windows, Android, and the Neo Geo Mini retro console and features a ‘click-style joystick’ similar to that of the original console.

By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.

8BitDo’s NEOGEO CD Wireless controller.
8BitDo’s NeoGeo CD Wireless Controller.
Image: 8BitDo

8BitDo is releasing a modern version of the Neo Geo CD’s gamepad. The NeoGeo CD Wireless Controller is officially licensed by the Neo Geo CD’s original manufacturer, SNK, and is available to order today for $34.99 with shipping expected August 15th.

The new controller maintains the same basic design of the Neo Geo CD’s gamepad, with an analog stick on the left, start and select buttons in the middle, and four face buttons on the right. 8BitDo says it has attempted to emulate the original’s “classic click-style joystick” to maintain the same clicky sound and feel that made the original seem so tactile and precise.

Close-up of NEOGEO CD Wireless Controller joystick.
The all-important joystick.
Image: 8BitDo
A disassembled joystick.
8BitDo says its joystick imitates the clicky sound and feel of the original.
Image: 8BitDo

Of course, there are some more modern additions to the NeoGeo CD Wireless Controller. It can be used wirelessly, with the option of connecting over Bluetooth or 2.4GHz, and it contains a rechargeable battery. There are also two shoulder buttons included on 8BitDo’s modern controller as well as a turbo function and the ability to swap its button layout.

8BitDo says the NeoGeo CD Wireless Controller is compatible with Windows, Android, and the Neo Geo Mini. That last compatible platform could be appealing to anyone, like my former colleague Sam Byford, who wasn’t a fan of the smooth analog stick built into the miniature retro console.

The NeoGeo CD Wireless Controller joins 8BitDo’s broad lineup of gamepads, which include both modern and retro-style accessories as well as neat DIY kits designed to upcycle your old controllers (including the N64 gamepad) to work with modern systems.

