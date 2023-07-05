Instagram’s Twitter competitor Threads is already live on the web

Instagram’s new Threads app, a Twitter competitor, isn’t supposed to launch until July 6th but the web interface is live right now for everyone to explore. It provides an early look at what to expect from the full Threads app that will launch on iOS tomorrow and presumably Android too.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has created his first thread (is that what we call them?!) using the app, and many other brands and creators have been given early access — including Netflix, Gary Vee, and Instagram obviously.

The web interface is fairly basic right now for viewing threads, with options to like, comment, repost, and share — all prompting you to download the mobile app for the time being. If you’re in an unsupported country, like markets in the EU, then you’ll only be able to view threads right now. Much like Twitter you can view an account’s main posts in one section and the full reply history in another.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, already has nearly 2,500 followers and Zuckerberg has less than 2,000 so it’s safe to say that early Threads access has only been provided to a few thousand testers so far. Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered some of the brands and creators that got early access.

Fediverse integration won’t be available immediately at the launch of Threads, but it’s clear Instagram is looking to add this soon. Profiles include an Instagram username and link, with a threads.net label that includes the following description:

Soon, you’ll be able to follow and interact with people on other fediverse platforms, like Mastodon. They can also find people on Threads using full usernames, like @zuck@threads.net.