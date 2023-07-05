If you’re feeling the post-Fourth of July holiday hangover today, we’ve got some deals to help distract you. While Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day may bring bigger savings for Prime subscribers in less than one week, here are several great deals today that are open to everyone.

Starting us off, Woot is selling the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in black for a new low price of $299 ($100 off). That’s the lowest price yet on Sony’s excellent noise-canceling over-ear headphones, which remain our top choice of noise-canceling headphones. However, the one small catch here is that the deal only comes with a 90-day warranty from Woot instead of a one-year warranty from Sony. If that’s okay with you, then you’re getting an excellent value on these premium cans that feature detail-rich sound with a great built-in mic for voice calls.

A long time ago, in a deals roundup far, far away...

Game of the year-contender Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on sale for $54.99 ($15 off) at Amazon (PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X), Best Buy (PS5 / XSX), and Target (PS5 / XSX). That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the action-adventure sci-fi epic from Respawn and Electronic Arts. It’s an easy recommendation for any Star Wars fan, as the wish fulfillment of being a cool, planet-hopping Jedi slicing and dicing through waves of enemies is just too satisfying to pass up. Even if you’re not usually one for a bit of Souls-like action, you can dial down the difficulty and accessibility features to allow a more forgiving experience that helps you enjoy the story without too much stress from repeated Game Overs.

Some more Wednesdeals (Wait. How is it Wednesday already?):