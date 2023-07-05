If you’re feeling the post-Fourth of July holiday hangover today, we’ve got some deals to help distract you. While Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day may bring bigger savings for Prime subscribers in less than one week, here are several great deals today that are open to everyone.
Starting us off, Woot is selling the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in black for a new low price of $299 ($100 off). That’s the lowest price yet on Sony’s excellent noise-canceling over-ear headphones, which remain our top choice of noise-canceling headphones. However, the one small catch here is that the deal only comes with a 90-day warranty from Woot instead of a one-year warranty from Sony. If that’s okay with you, then you’re getting an excellent value on these premium cans that feature detail-rich sound with a great built-in mic for voice calls.
Sony WH-1000XM5
With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.
A long time ago, in a deals roundup far, far away...
Game of the year-contender Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on sale for $54.99 ($15 off) at Amazon (PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X), Best Buy (PS5 / XSX), and Target (PS5 / XSX). That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the action-adventure sci-fi epic from Respawn and Electronic Arts. It’s an easy recommendation for any Star Wars fan, as the wish fulfillment of being a cool, planet-hopping Jedi slicing and dicing through waves of enemies is just too satisfying to pass up. Even if you’re not usually one for a bit of Souls-like action, you can dial down the difficulty and accessibility features to allow a more forgiving experience that helps you enjoy the story without too much stress from repeated Game Overs.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, continuing the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber.
Some more Wednesdeals (Wait. How is it Wednesday already?):
- The Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip for adding rear bias lighting to 75-inch TVs is on sale for $214.12 (about $86 off) at Amazon. The smaller, 65-inch version is also on sale for $190 ($79.99 off). These are the higher-end LED strips from Philips Hue, which can be paired with the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box or a paid app on newer Samsung TVs to match what’s on-screen with a colorful gradient of light.
- If you need add-on storage for your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or ROG Ally, the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSD card is just $38 (about $8 off) at Amazon.
- Pokémon Scarlet for the Nintendo Switch is on sale for $48.20 (about $12 off) at Amazon. The latest Pokémon games may be a little rough around the technical edges on the Switch’s aging hardware, but with two DLC expansion packs on their way this year, there promises to be a lot more catching, adventuring, and battling.
- The Xbox Wireless Headset is selling for a new best price of $49 ($50 off), at Walmart. It works seamlessly with Xbox Series X / S consoles or Windows PCs and can simultaneously connect to your game and your phone at the same time.
Update July 5th, 12:17PM ET: Replaced Amazon’s deal on the Xbox Wireless Headset for a better one at Walmart.