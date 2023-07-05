Grand Theft Auto V is back on Game Pass

One of the bestselling games in history is back on Xbox Game Pass. As part of the service’s most recent wave of additions, Grand Theft Auto V is available now for subscribers on both console (including Xbox One and Series X / S) and the cloud. The game has had an off and on relationship with Game Pass, though, so it’s unclear how long it’ll stick around this time.
The rest of the lineup for July isn’t quite as exciting but includes Capcom’s upcoming dino shooter Exoprimal, along with the following:
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever - July 5th (cloud, console, and PC)
- McPixel 3 - July 6th (cloud, console, and PC)
- Common’hood - July 11th (cloud, console, and PC)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - July 11th (PC)
- Exoprimal - July 14th (cloud, console, and PC)
- Techtonica - July 18th (cloud, console, and PC)
- The Cave - July 18th (cloud and console)
If you somehow haven’t played GTAV yet since it launched in 2013 and subsequently been updated for multiple generations of consoles, this is a good way to give it — or its online component — a playthrough as we await more news on Grand Theft Auto VI.