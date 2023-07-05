Instagram’s Threads: all the updates on the new Twitter competitor

As Twitter continues to flail about under Elon Musk, all eyes are on Instagram Threads as a potential replacement. Rumors about the new Meta-owned platform have been swirling for months, with a March report from Platformer revealing the company was “exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.”
In June, Alex Heath leaked the details of a companywide meeting where the app was shown off and shared the first glimpse at Threads. A listing on the App Store says Threads will go live on July 6th, a date that tracks with the teaser countdown Instagram put in its app.
Meta briefly made the web-based version of the platform visible on July 5th, revealing posts from early users, including Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, MKBHD, iJustine, Netflix, and others.
From what we know so far, Threads is “Instagram’s text-based conversation app” where “communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow.” The app is closely tied to Instagram, meaning you’ll get to use the same username across both apps, as well as quickly follow all of the accounts you’ve been following on Instagram.
TODAY, 10:54 AM UTC
Instagram’s Twitter competitor, Threads, briefly went live on the web
Instagram's new Threads app, a Twitter competitor, isn't supposed to launch until July 6th, but the web interface went live for a few hours today for everyone to explore. It provided an early look at what to expect from the full Threads app that will launch on iOS tomorrow — and presumably Android, too.
Meta briefly made Threads available on the web before pulling profiles offline a few hours later. The Verge was able to access Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s first thread (is that what we call them?!) using the web app, and many other brands and creators including Netflix, Gary Vee, and Instagram.
TODAY, 12:33 AM UTCInstagram Threads won’t be available in the EU at launch.
The Twitter alternative from Meta appears set to launch on July 6th, but the Irish Independent reports that Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has been in contact with the company about the new product and confirmed the launch won’t extend to the EU “at this point.”
Jul 4
Jay Peters and Jon Porter
Instagram’s Twitter competitor launches July 6th
The Twitter competitor from Meta, Instagram Threads, is expected to launch on July 6th, according to the App Store listing for the app showing a version ready for Apple's iPhone. Sleuths have also spotted what appears to be an early listing on the Google Play Store, which originally showed up over the weekend.
Meta has also added a launch date teaser to the Instagram app. Typing “threads” into the search box (or a number of other keywords) causes a ticket icon to appear on the search bar. Tap it and a spinning ticket appears to show your Instagram username alongside a local launch time translated from 10AM ET on the 6th. The spinning ticket also includes a QR code that links to threads.net, seemingly the new social media platform’s web portal. Here you’ll see a countdown timer that’s also due to end on 10AM ET on the 6th.
Jul 1
Instagram’s Twitter competitor, Threads, briefly showed up on Google Play
Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who routinely digs into app code to expose unreleased features, tweeted early this morning that Meta's Twitter clone, Thread, had been released into the Google Play store. It appears as though that was a mistake, however, because the app is nowhere to be found now.
Paluzzi included screenshots that showed off some of the UI elements, including the login screen, which lets users sign in with their Instagram accounts, and another screen with a list of their followed accounts from the image and video site, so they can choose who to follow on Threads. Check out the screenshots in this gallery:
Jun 8
This is what Instagram’s upcoming Twitter competitor looks like
One of Meta's top executives showed employees a preview of the company's upcoming Twitter competitor during a companywide meeting today that was watched by The Verge. You can see some of the screenshots above.
The new standalone app will be based on Instagram and integrate with ActivityPub, the decentralized social media protocol. That will theoretically allow users of the new app to take their accounts and followers with them to other apps that support ActivityPub, including Mastodon.
May 19
This is Instagram’s new Twitter competitor
We finally have an idea of what Instagram's rumored text-based Twitter competitor might look and feel like, as reported by Lia Haberman, who shared in her ICYMI Substack newsletter what appears to be a leaked marketing slide and details about the app.
The slide doesn’t give the app a separate name — instead, it just calls it “Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations” — but the app is apparently codenamed P92 or, alternately, Barcelona, according to Haberman. Users will be able to sign in with their Instagram username and password, and your followers, handle, bio, and verification will transfer over from the main app.
Mar 10Instagram is working on a decentralized Twitter alternative.
The company is in the early stages of creating a “standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates,” Platformer reports.
The project is codenamed P92 and details are limited. Instagram head Adam Mosseri is reportedly leading the project, which doesn’t have a release timeline yet.Meta is building a decentralized, text-based social network
