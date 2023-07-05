Instagram’s Threads: all the updates on the new Twitter competitor

As Twitter continues to flail about under Elon Musk, all eyes are on Instagram Threads as a potential replacement. Rumors about the new Meta-owned platform have been swirling for months, with a March report from Platformer revealing the company was “exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.”

In June, Alex Heath leaked the details of a companywide meeting where the app was shown off and shared the first glimpse at Threads. A listing on the App Store says Threads will go live on July 6th, a date that tracks with the teaser countdown Instagram put in its app.

Meta briefly made the web-based version of the platform visible on July 5th, revealing posts from early users, including Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, MKBHD, iJustine, Netflix, and others.