It’s not every day you see an excellent gaming headset sell for just under $50, which is why today’s deal on Microsoft’s official Xbox headset is one to jump on. Right now, Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is half off at Walmart, where you can buy it at a new all-time low of just $49.99. What’s more, shipping is also free.

The gaming headset offers a lot of value for your money, featuring both excellent sound quality and compatibility with a range of devices. That includes the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S consoles, while Bluetooth support means you can pair it with laptops, tablets, phones, and other devices. The well-designed headset also comes equipped with intuitive dial controls along with an impressive level of customizability via the Xbox Accessories app. True, it lacks some features higher-end headsets boast, such as noise cancellation. However, if you’re looking for a fantastic gaming headset that doesn’t cost a fortune, you’ll be more than happy with Microsoft’s headset.