PSA: today is the last day to save on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is arguably one of the best “deals” in gaming right now, but starting tomorrow, July 6th, the subscription service will be slightly pricier. Announced last month alongside a price increase on Xbox consoles outside the US, Game Pass is getting a $1 to $2 price hike. That means today is the last day to lock in a subscription at the current $9.99-per-month base price or $14.99-per-month Ultimate tier.

Starting tomorrow, the base price of Xbox Game Pass will be $10.99 a month instead of $9.99. That entry-level tier allows you to download and play the monthly rotating roster of over 100 games on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The pricier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, which encompasses PC Game Pass (which will remain at its current $9.99 per month standalone price) and the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta, is jumping from $14.99 per month to $16.99. However, Microsoft is giving current subscribers a short grace period, or until August 13th, before they see their prices go up.

While these initial Xbox Game Pass price hikes are nowhere near the steepest in the world of digital subscriptions, they likely won’t be the only time they occur. Xbox Game Pass still offers a good value if you like the selection of games on offer, such as Hi-Fi Rush and, soon, Starfield. Still, if it begins trending in the direction of ever-pricier streaming video services, it’s possible the luster may start to wear.