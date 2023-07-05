You can get $50 in Samsung credit when you reserve a Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5

Samsung only just announced that its next Unpacked event will take place on July 26th at 7AM ET / 10AM PT, but the deals are already trickling in on the company’s next slate of Galaxy devices. Starting today, you can place a preorder reservation one of two ways, each of which entitles you to $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder one of Samsung’s forthcoming, yet-be-announced devices at a future date.

Like Samsung’s previous reservation promos, you won’t have to hand over your credit card details, either. All you need to do is fill out your name and email address on Samsung’s website or the Shop Samsung App before July 26th. You’ll then be able eligible to redeem the Samsung credit when you preorder an upcoming Galaxy device, presumably on July 26th when Samsung announces the new Galaxy lineup. There is one slight catch, though: you won’t be able to use the credit toward the Galaxy device you’re preordering — only other eligible products. Samsung hasn’t specified what qualifies yet, but, in previous years, the credit has been good toward a pair of wireless earbuds, cases, and other accessories.

Samsung has yet to confirm what the forthcoming Galaxy devices are; however, based on rumors, leaks, and Samsung’s own Unpacked invitation, it’s likely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, the new Galaxy Watch 6, and the Tab S9 will all be part of the promo.