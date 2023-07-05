Samsung’s next folding phones arrive on July 26th

We have a confirmed date for Hot Foldable Summer’s biggest party. Samsung has announced it’s hosting its next Unpacked on July 26th at 7AM ET — bright and early for the east coast, but it’ll be an evening affair in Seoul, where Samsung previously announced that it’s hosting the event. The image and text released with the announcement make it quite obvious that we’ll see a flip-style foldable at the event, which would naturally be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Z Fold 5 is anticipated as well. We will likely see the Galaxy Watch 6, too, as well as some Galaxy Tablets. That’s quite a packed Unpacked.

The flip-style foldable in Samsung’s promotional image looks right in line with the rumors and leaks we’ve seen thus far with a lower-profile hinge. It certainly looks like a phone that will close flat. Unfortunately, this profile view doesn’t give us a glimpse of the cover screen, which is expected to be much larger than the teeny tiny screen on the Z Flip 4 — literally big, if true.

For the first time, Samsung is going into its foldable-focused summer Unpacked feeling a little heat from the competition. Google recently released the much-anticipated Pixel Fold, and Motorola is finally back in contention with the delightful Razr Plus. Still, Samsung has been at this for a while, and hosting this event on its home turf in Seoul seems like an indication of just how important the foldable category is for the company. All will be revealed in a few short weeks, and if you aren’t in Seoul, you’ll be able to watch along online — just plan to BYO coffee.