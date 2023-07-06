Honor 90 comes to Europe with a 200-megapixel camera and midrange price

A little over a month after its debut in China, former Huawei subbrand Honor is launching its Honor 90 internationally. Although this is a midrange smartphone at its core, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-based processor and priced starting from €549 (£449.99, around $573), it’s notable for having a 200-megapixel main camera, the same resolution as what you’ll find in the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Of course, more megapixels don’t necessarily mean better camera performance. But in the right scenarios, it offers the possibility of more detailed photographs. The Honor 90’s camera software can also bin as many as 16 pixels together to create pixels that are effectively 2.24μm in size in order to collect more light and produce 12-megapixel images. The big question is how Honor’s camera software will choose to process the resulting images; I’ve found that the manufacturer’s recent phones have produced photos that can look artificially bright and colorful.

Image: Honor

The Honor 90’s three other cameras are less noteworthy. There’s a 12-megapixel combination ultrawide and macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera on the rear, and a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie camera contained within its hole-punch notch. It’s got a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, and a resolution of 2664 x 1200. It comes in a choice of green, blue, black, or silver, though exact availability varies by retailer and market.

Internally, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 66W fast charging, which Honor claims can charge it to 45 percent in 15 minutes. There’s no support for wireless charging. Its processor is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 “Accelerated Edition,” and depending on what market you’re in, it comes with a choice of 8 or 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of storage.

The Honor 90 ships with Honor’s Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 software, and the company tells Android Police that it’ll support the phone with a relatively underwhelming two major Android updates and three years of security updates. For comparison, Google’s similarly priced Pixel 7A is due to receive three major Android updates and five years of security updates, while Samsung’s midrange Galaxy A54 will get four OS version updates and five years of security patches.