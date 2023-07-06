Threads profiles can’t be deleted without removing your entire Instagram account

If you’re already tired of Threads and want to delete your account, you can’t do that right now unless you delete your entire Instagram account. However, Meta is “looking into” a way for that not to be the case, according to a post from Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Thursday.

Threads, Meta’s just-launched Twitter competitor, uses Instagram’s account system. That has the benefit of letting you bring over your Instagram username when you join the app. But it also ties the apps together in such a way that means you can’t delete your Threads account without deleting your Instagram one, which people may not want to do if they’ve been posting on Instagram proper for years.

Here’s Mosseri’s post about deleting your Threads account. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

Based on Mosseri’s message, it sounds like the company is considering a way for you to do that in the future. But the feature isn’t here yet, and Mosseri didn’t give a timeline for when we might eventually see it.

However, as Mosseri notes, you can hide your Threads profile and content by deactivating your Threads account. To do that, go to your profile tab, tap the two lines icon for settings, tap “Account,” tap “Deactivate profile,” and then the “Deactivate Threads profile” button. That said, deactivating a Threads profile is a temporary action; although deactivating your Threads profile hides your profile, threads, replies, and likes, your account will be reactivated if you log back in, according to an Instagram support page. You can also delete individual posts or take your account private, Mosseri notes.