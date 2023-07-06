Threads already has over 95 million posts

Instagram’s new Threads app seems like it could be a hit. Mark Zuckerberg said that the app has more than 30 million signups as of Thursday morning, and people who are checking it out are posting... er, threading... a lot, too. According to internal data I’ve seen, users have already posted more than 95 million threads (or tweets, depending on who you ask) and dropped about 190 million likes.

All that has happened in less than 24 hours. The app launched Wednesday evening on iOS and Android (significantly earlier than the original Thursday launch time), and a lot of people are checking it out; it’s currently the top free app on the App Store.