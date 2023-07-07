Now Google Calendar lets you specify which times you’ll be in the office

While Google Calendar already lets you set your working location for certain days of the week, you can now specify which times you’ll be working from home or in the office. The new update should make it easier for your colleagues to figure out where you’ll be if you swap between locations during the day.
Once you have access to the feature, you can set your working location by selecting Create from the main Calendar page and clicking Working Locations. From there, you can select a date and specify your whereabouts during different timeframes.
As an example, you could set your working location to “Home” from 9AM to 12PM and to “Office” from 1PM to 5PM. That way, your colleagues can work around your schedule when organizing in-person meetings.
The feature is rolling out now, and I’m already seeing it on my Workspace account. You can only access it if you have one of the following Workspace subscription tiers: Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits.