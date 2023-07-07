Skip to main content
Now Google Calendar lets you specify which times you’ll be in the office

This should make it easier to let your colleagues know where you’ll be throughout the day.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

An illustration of Google’s multicolor “G” logo
Illustration: The Verge

While Google Calendar already lets you set your working location for certain days of the week, you can now specify which times you’ll be working from home or in the office. The new update should make it easier for your colleagues to figure out where you’ll be if you swap between locations during the day.

Once you have access to the feature, you can set your working location by selecting Create from the main Calendar page and clicking Working Locations. From there, you can select a date and specify your whereabouts during different timeframes.

Image: Google

As an example, you could set your working location to “Home” from 9AM to 12PM and to “Office” from 1PM to 5PM. That way, your colleagues can work around your schedule when organizing in-person meetings.

The feature is rolling out now, and I’m already seeing it on my Workspace account. You can only access it if you have one of the following Workspace subscription tiers: Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits.

