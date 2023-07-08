The good version of TweetDeck is back, but for how long?

Overnight, users across Twitter began reporting that the older, and much better, version of TweetDeck has returned. It was disabled last week when Twitter abruptly threw up a rate-limiting paywall and killed the legacy APIs that allowed the old version of the feature to function.

A scan of Twitter’s official accounts, as well as those is Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino didn't show anyone saying anything about the old TweetDeck’s return — the Twitter Support account’s most recent tweet is the one from several days ago announcing the launch of the new TweetDeck.

Afterwards, Twitter foisted its “new, improved” TweetDeck, which has been in preview for over two years, on the world. It announced via the Twitter support account that the feature would go behind the Twitter Verified paywall for Twitter Blue subscribers and those the company deems worthy of a free blue check.

Twitter claimed its decision to limit the number of tweets its users could see in a day was a necessary, and temporary, decision caused by companies scraping its site to feed AI models.