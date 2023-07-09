My kids love Furby — send help

I love everything about Furby.

He can change color by you shaking it!

Look, his feet are always ready for dancing because they move up and down. And look he sleeps when you put him on his back! He’s going to sleep very soon.

He loves scratches behind the ears.

He sometimes closes his eyes halfway and he doesn’t like squirrels. When he sleeps he sometimes says “Not the squirrels, not the squirrels.”

He tells you dreams after he sleeps.

Oh and his ears glow too.