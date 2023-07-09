Apple may be ‘experimenting’ with a 32-inch iMac, but don’t expect one soon

Apple is experimenting with larger iMacs, including a 32-inch version, for the future of its famous desktop line, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who wrote in the subscriber-only version of his Power On newsletter today that development is still early, so much could change. He doesn’t believe we’ll see one before the end of 2024.

Gurman also tweaked his predicted timeline for the M3-powered iMac he said in March would be coming as soon as the second half of this year at the earliest. This time, he said he expects them by early next year.

It makes sense that Apple would be working on a bigger iMac. People like bigger screens! And while the 24-inch model Apple sells now is a solid compromise between the former 21.5-inch and the 27-inch Intel iMac that was canceled last year, having a full 5K display is nicer if you’re the type to have tons of apps open at once.