Super Bowl LVIII is getting slimed on Nickelodeon

The next Super Bowl is going to be a sticky one. CBS Sports announced that it’s connecting with Nickelodeon to air an alternate telecast of Super Bowl LVIII that gives the NFL a more family-friendly watching option by adding superimposed characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and animated slime-filled touchdowns.

This year’s Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, on Sunday, February 11th, 2024, at 6:30PM ET. At that time, fans can tune in to their local CBS station or the Paramount Plus streaming app for the standard broadcast or let their kids change the channel to Nickelodeon — tricking them into enjoying some good gridiron.

Nickelodeon has won Emmys for its previous NFL broadcasts, specifically for the NFL Wild Card game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in 2021. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game,” NFL executive VP of media distribution Hans Schroeder states in a press release.