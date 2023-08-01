A new Samba de Amigo game is coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is adding four new games this month, including a new Samba de Amigo game.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go brings the maraca-shaking monkeys to mobile on August 29th — the same day another Samba de Amigo game, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, hits the Switch and Meta Quest. It seems like the two games are essentially the same, with Party-To-Go simply being a mobile port of Party Central. One perk of playing Party-To-Go on Apple Arcade, however, is that you’ll get three exclusive songs from PSY (’memba him?), Lady Gaga, and Fitz and The Tantrums, which, coincidentally, kinda looks like my Friday-night party playlist.

According to Apple’s announcement, Party-To-Go also features the series’ first story mode, “where players join Amigo on his quest to reclaim music.” I’m actually really fond of story modes in rhythm games. The one for Elite Beat Agents was really good and, at times, really touching.

Rounding out Apple Arcade’s August au-fferings are a couple of puzzle games and a fantasy resource management simulator. Nekograms+ is a cat-based puzzle game that has you move differently shaped cushions around until each specially shaped kitty has a cozy place to perch, and it looks utterly charming. Meanwhile, finity. boasts, “the skill and complexity of chess, the infinite replay value and flow of Tetris, and the satisfying feedback of the match-three genre.” Nekograms+ and finity. arrive on Apple Arcade on August 8th and August 25th, respectively.

Kingdoms: Merge & Build, out August 18th, looks like one of those mobile games in which a disembodied hand smushes like objects together, which transforms them into larger objects that, in turn, get smushed together until you have a fully functional city somehow. And based on Apple’s description of the game, that’s exactly what it is. “Players will merge unique items to gain resources to construct and renovate buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and uncover the mystery in order to restore the fallen kingdom to its former glory.”