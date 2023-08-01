Anker’s new 240W desktop USB-C charger can fast-charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro

Anker’s newest desktop 240W charger can fast-charge multiple devices, supporting up to 140W charging that’s compatible with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It leads off the company’s new lineup of “Prime” gallium nitride (GaN) chargers that were announced in June and is available for preorder on Amazon and direct from Anker for $199.99, with predicted shipping dates currently listed as starting in mid-September.

The lineup also includes an update to last year’s PowerCore 24K battery bank — now with a larger 27,650mAh pack. The new 250-watt Anker Prime power bank, besides being more powerful, can also dock on top of a new charging base that doubles as a 100-watt desktop charger. The 250-watt battery bank also supports a new Anker mobile app that can connect over Bluetooth to optimize charging, monitor charge status, and activate an audible alert from the battery if you need help finding it.

You can dock the new battery banks on this charging base, which includes its own 100W charger for other devices. Image: Anker

If the new Prime power bank is just too much for your needs, Anker’s also shipping smaller versions. There’s an Anker Prime 130-watt power bank for $89.99 on Amazon and Anker.com and also a middle-of-the-road 200-watt version for $129.99 on Amazon and Anker as well. Both of these models also work on the new charging base.

Anker is also releasing fresh versions of similar Prime chargers from last year, including a 100-watt wall wart with flippy power pins and two USB-C ports plus a single USB-A for $84.99 on Amazon and Anker.com. There’s a slightly lighter 67W version, too, for $59.99 (Amazon / Anker direct). Both of these chargers can be had for 10 percent off with a coupon code that’s presented on Anker’s pages for each.